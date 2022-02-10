Kingston Healthcare Center security guard confronts KGET crew

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While reporting on the needs of Kingston residents looking to move out before the facility closes, a security guard confronted a 17 News crew on Thursday.

17’s Alex Fisher and a photojournalist were outside the facility to report that residents needed suitcases to move their belongings, when the security guard approached Fisher and the photojournalist and told them leave claiming they were on private property.

Fisher said the security guard took his phone and wallet, pulled a microphone and took a camera and shouted profanities, all of it caught on camera. The security guard was cited for misdemeanor battery.

Friday on 17 News at Sunrise, Fisher highlights more state reports showing more horrific conditions inside the facility. Those reports prompted Medicare and Medi-Cal to finally shut down the facility.

