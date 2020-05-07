Kingston Healthcare Center now has 35 staff and 35 patients with COVID-19, public health officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kingston Healthcare Center now has a total of 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases between staff and patient infections, public health officials said Thursday.

The center is the site of a large outbreak of the coronavirus, as first reported last week by 17 News’ Alex Fisher. The state Public Health Department on Saturday brought in a team of 28 healthcare professionals from across California to assist with the nursing facility’s staffing shortage. Seven more staffers were brought in Wednesday evening.

“That is concerning to us,” Public Health Director Matt Constantine said of the facility’s rising number of coronavirus cases. He said they will continue to monitor the situation.

There has been an increase of 29 cases at Kingston since last Friday, according to Kern public health officials.

The facility, located at 329 Real Road, has been cited 15 times by the state Department of Public Health since 2015. Initial penalties for those citations ranged from $14,000 to $120,000, according to the department’s website.

At least one lawsuit filed against Kingston in the past couple years alleges the facility is chronically understaffed.