Kings County native killed in action while on duty in Iraq, state confirms

A Kings County native was killed this week while on duty in Iraq, according to the state.

Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford died on Wednesday when his unit was engaged by enemy fire at Camp Taji, Iraq. Covarrubias was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, TX.

Spc. Mendez Covarrubias was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the state.

In recognition of Covarrubias’ death, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that flags be flown at half staff at the State Capitol. Covarrubias’ family will also receive a letter of condolence from the governor.

“On behalf of all Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom honor Army Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation,” a news release says. “The Governor and First Partner extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”