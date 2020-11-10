Kings County Elections Department closes due to COVID-19 exposure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kings County Elections Department has temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. As a precaution, the department will cease all election canvass operations until Nov. 21.

As a result, the 21st Congressional District race results will not be known until at least Nov. 21. In the district, Republican David Valadao leads with 51.4 percent of the votes while Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox has 48.5 percent. Valadao’s lead has lowered from more than 4,000 votes last week to 3,898 as of Tuesday after the Kern County Elections Office released its latest update of 19,576 ballots.

The Kings County Elections Office posted the following statement to their website:

“The Kings County Elections Department will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. As a precautionary measure, all Election canvass operations will cease effective immediately. The canvass activities will resume on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 8:00 AM and will continue until the canvass is completed. Observers wishing to schedule an appointment to observe the canvass operations may contact the Elections Department at 559-852-4401 or via email at Elections@CountyofKings.com. Please visit VoteKingsCounty.com for updated election results and available online election services. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience and ask for your patience and support as we navigate through this challenging time.”