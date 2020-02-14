Kings County detentions deputy arrested for allegedly secretly recording video of sex with woman

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kings County Jail detentions deputy has been arrested for allegedly secretly recording sexual encounters with a woman without her knowledge or consent.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, detectives arrested Slater Lee Bach when he arrived for work on suspicion of using a hidden camera to record someone in a private area, distributing sexually explicit images and videos, harassment and other offenses.

The department said Bach’s arrest came out of an investigation conducted by Kings County Sheriff’s Office after deputies were contacted by a victim. Detectives conducted search warrants and recovered digital evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation showed that Bach secretly video recorded sexual encounters with the victim. Bach then sent the videos and several sexually explicit photographs of himself to a second person.

He later harassed the victim through phone and text messages after the first victim discovered the videos, the department said.

Bach has been an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for nearly four years. In addition to his arrest, he was also placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, the department said.