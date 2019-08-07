King of Siam in Tehachapi closed due to cockroaches, food debris throughout restaurant

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Thai restaurant King of Siam was shut down Monday due to cockroaches in the food prep area and coming out of ceiling tiles, according to an inspection report.

“Knowledge of the cockroach problem was stated by an employee,” the Public Health report says.

Additionally, inspectors found food debris on walls, floors, under equipment, in between fryers and on food contact surfaces throughout the facility, according to the report.

The restaurant received a 62 percent score. It had a 94 percent score at its last inspection in April.