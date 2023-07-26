BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is getting a slush machine for shelter guests, according to officials.

The slush machine is coming from a donation by Phil Rudnick, also known as “Kaptain Kindness.” According to officials, Rudnick is a business activist, Kern County resident, rancher and veteran.

Rudnick says this donation was made in honor of the original “Kaptain Kindness” Professor Chuck Wall.

Officials say the Mission at Kern County serves as an official cooling center in the Old Town Kern area.

“Everyone needs relief from the oppressive heat. I hope this will encourage other people, companies, and organizations to come up with their own ideas on how they can help,” Rudnick said in a news release.