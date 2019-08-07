Kimberly Stewart: South High School

Art Supplies:
Colored pencils
Markers
Construction paper
Scissors
Glue sticks
Crayons
Stamps
Ink pads
Stickers

Writing supplies:
Pencils
Lined college ruled paper
Pens
Notebooks

Hygiene:
Hand sanitizer
Tissues
Fabreeze
Clorox wipes
Glade plug ins

Decorations:
Bulletin boards
Borders
Motivational posters

Furniture (I am wanting to implement flexible seating)
Bean bag chairs
Yoga balls
Gently used tables/chairs
Gently used couch

Books:
Classics
Graphic novels
Magazines
YA fiction

Gift cards:
Amazon
Walmart
Michael’s
Barnes and Noble
Target
GW School Supplies

