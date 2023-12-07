BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kimberly Salas announced her candidacy this morning in the neighborhood she lived in for 43 years.

The 51-year-old is Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains’ district director and first got started with politics in 2000 under Assemblymember Dean Florez. Salas also has experience working for former Supervisor Michael Rubio.

Now, Salas is the face of her own campaign because people in the area deserve better. The three biggest points of emphasis for Salas are public safety, infrastructure and health.

“This district has been neglected for too long,” said Salas. “Just walking and driving around the district, I see the need. Honestly, when I collected signatures for nomination, we went to the neighborhoods, and people were ready to sign, because they wanted a change.”

Salas says constituents tell her they either do not hear back from the incumbent or have been told unfulfilled promises. One constituent once told her Perez doesn’t do anything.

Salas lists trash clean ups, proper curb gutters and sidewalks as work to be done while in office.