BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Killing County” producer Monica DelaRosa says the project took over a year to complete and that it couldn’t be more timely, referring to the multiple police officers that were fired in Memphis in the death of Tyre Nichols.

17 News spoke with DelaRosa, who implied the docuseries is a microcosm of policing in the U.S.

“It proves the point that we have to keep talking about it because it’s not stopping. Police brutality has obviously become a hot-button issue in the United States, and the fact that families like the Ramirez family have gone through what they’ve gone through I think it’s just a continuation to be like we have to keep pushing for answers, we have to keep pushing for accountability,” DelaRosa said.

In 2015, The Guardian published a series of articles examining officer-involved shootings in Kern County. It revealed Kern County law enforcement killed more people per capita that year than anywhere else in the U.S.

That statistic, DelaRosa said, is what sparked ABC’s interest in producing “Killing County” adding: “We have to find out what’s going on here.”