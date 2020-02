Before moving on to high school, 8th graders got a crash course in STEM education with a carnival hosted by Independence High School’s Energy Academy.

Independence students taught kids from Lakeside Elementary about different sources of energy with games and projects.

Sophomore Kristen Bacorro made a game for kids to sort trash and recyclables to teach them about biomass.

The kids then moved on to the career fair to learn about jobs they can get with science and energy educations.