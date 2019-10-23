Kids Empire opens in Bakersfield

A new playground and activity center for kids is now open for business in Bakersfield.

Kids Empire opened its indoor recreation center Tuesday in the Bakersfield Plaza on California Avenue.

Kids Empires are large playgrounds where families can host parties complete with climbing walls, dance floors, slides and other play places.

The Bakersfield location has more than 15,000 square feet of space for kids.

According to its Facebook page, $15 gets a child a day pass with re-entry. Two adults enter free with one child’s pass.

You can find Kids Empire located at 4220 California Ave.