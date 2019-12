Thanks to your generosity, kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will also have a merry Christmas.

Hundreds of toys were donated during our 17 Days of Christmas toy drive.

On Friday, students who are part of the Boys & Girls Club got to pick a brand new toy.

The kids got a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus with their new toys in tow.

Thank you to everyone who donated to the 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.