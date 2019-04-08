Kids and Cops event brings positive interactions between community and BPD

Breaking down barriers and building stronger ties between the community and law enforcement as the Kids and Cops event kicked off on Saturday.

The event at McKinley Elementary School was meant to bring a positive experience with the police department for young kids in a school located within known gang areas.

"They may not have necessarily had a positive contact with the police on prior occasions, so our goal is to be positive, have a positive interaction and let them know that 'Hey, when you need us, this is who we are,'" Officer Christina Perkins said.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department played games with the kids, including basketball, sack races and held a cornhole tournament.

The ended with a tug-a-war between the kids and the officers and, of course, the kids were the big winners.