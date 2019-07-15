Bakersfield police arrest former boyfriend of missing Baylee Despot after allegedly fleeing from officers during kidnapping investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested Matthew Queen, 42, Monday afternoon after they say he jumped into the river at Yokuts and Beach parks fleeing from officers investigating an ongoing kidnapping.

At a press conference following the arrest, police said Queen was arrested for obstruction in a kidnapping investigation. Queen had been linked to the disappearance of Baylee Despot, but police have not confirmed his arrest on Monday is in connection to Despot’s case.

Matthew Queen during an unrelated court appearance.

Police said officers were doing follow-up investigation on an ongoing kidnapping case at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Buck Owens Boulevard.

The department said Queen was spotted by officers, but he fled on foot and eventually ran toward the Kern River between Yokuts and Beach parks.

Police said Queen held onto a concrete support pillar in the center of the river near 24th and Oak streets, but refused to surrender.

Bakersfield and Kern County fire crews were called in to help police catch Queen. BPD said the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals were also on scene.

Police negotiators were called to the scene but Queen eventually surrendered to officers and he walked out of the river, officials said.

During the Monday evening press conference, police said officers on scene who went into the river took extra precautions because may have been armed.

Police took Queen into custody after a two-hour standoff.

According to police, Queen was taken to Bakersfield Police Department headquarters where their investigation is ongoing. In a statement, the department said investigators are determining what Queen will ultimately be charged and booked on.

Despot was just 20 years old when she went missing on April 25, 2018.

We will update this story with more information. Check back for updates.