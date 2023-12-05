BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The iconic ballet “Giselle” will be hitting the big screens in January right here in Bakersfield.

The Dutch National Ballet “Giselle”, called one of the most beautiful and timeless ballets ever created, will be shown at the Edwards Theater, located at 9000-G Ming Ave. in southwest Bakersfield, on Sunday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Organizers say the showing is an extraordinary opportunity to experience one of the best-known ballets in exquisite detail in a production starring Olga Smirnova, who fled Russia after the start of war with Ukraine.

Tickets are on sale beginning Dec. 6, according to organizers. To purchase tickets, click here.