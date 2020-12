BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District’s Constellation and Therapeutic Learning Center, located near Vista West High School, has paused all in-person learning after an individual at the campus was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

According to a KHSD spokesperson, no one at the school was directly exposed or considered at-risk. However, out of an abundance of caution, in-person learning was still halted. Students at the campus will continue distance learning until further notice.