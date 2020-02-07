KHSD unveils new aquatic complex in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– It’s a century in the making! The Kern High School District unveiled its new aquatic complex on Thursday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the complex on the corner of Old River and Berkshire Roads in southwest Bakersfield.

It’s the first of its kind built by the district since 1919.

The olympic-size pool will allow the district to host local and regional competitive events for swimming, diving and water polo programs.

“We currently rent water from the City of Bakersfield and Bakersfield College and other sources just to have a place for our kids to practice and compete. Since it’s been 100 years since we built any pools it didn’t seem logical to try and put tiny little pools on multiple campuses because there’s no way to do them all at once and so the thought was we can build an acquatic complex where we can have multiple schools practicing,” said Dean McGee the Associate Superintendent at KHSD.

In addition to the pool, the aquatic complex also includes covered stadium seating for more than 500 people.