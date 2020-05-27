KHSD Transportation Department congratulates Class of 2020 with bus display

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Transportation Department said its farewells to the Class of 2020 with a unique display.

The transportation department along with the KHSD Police Department maneuvered 22 school buses and six police vehicles in the shape of 2020 Wednesday morning.

KHSD says typically during this time of year, the transportation team is involved in taking seniors on class trips and activities. The vehicle display was their way of saying goodbye to students and honoring the Class of 2020.