BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outback Steakhouse has announced it is now open for dine-in customers at its Bakersfield location at 5051 Stockdale Highway.

Outback said it has reconfigured its dining room to allow for more space between guests and is offering a limited menu. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 4-9 p.m. and 12-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.