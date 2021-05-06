KHSD to unveil new South High mascot Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South High School families will soon know what the school’s new mascot will be.

The Kern High School District has announced that it will unveil the new mascot at 1 p.m. in the quad area on Friday. Last month, a committee of South High students and alumni winnowed the name options down to two but didn’t disclose what those names are.

South High has been the home of the Rebels since the school opened in 1957. A discussion on changing the mascot, which evokes Civil War imagery, gained ground last year amid the racial unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The district said it the new mascot will exemplify the strength, courage and spirit of the diverse student body and community.

“South High is a place of acceptance. Unfortunately, when the two words South and Rebel are used together, there is a perception of identifying with segregation and racism,” said Principal Connie Grumling. “The time is right to end this perception and reminders of social injustice.”