BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2022-23 school year, according to KHSD.

The program is under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs, according to the district.

The district said it is still important to complete the Meal application or Alternative Income Form, depending on the school.

For more information click this link.