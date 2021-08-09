KHSD to offer free school meals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District students will have the option to receive free school meals at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“Students will have the opportunity to receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily at no cost at their school site,” according to a district news release.

Families are encouraged to submit an Alternative Income form to allow the district to maximize funding provided by state and federal sources, the release said. The form can be submitted online here.