KHSD to hold summer camps for students interested in entrepreneurship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District announced they are holding summer camps for students interested in entrepreneurship.

KHSD’s Career Technical Education Center (CTEC) and Regional Occupation Center (ROC) have opened enrollment for the Entrepreneurship Mindset Summer Camps. Any 7th through 12th grader is welcome to register. Camps are scheduled to run for one week, Monday through Friday beginning June 14. They are hoping to connect students to the entrepreneurial community and local business owners.

Students can choose the week they want to attend. They can also choose between morning sessions with ROC or afternoon sessions with CTEC. Enrollment is limited and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.