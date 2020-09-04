KHSD technical issues impact more than 40,000 students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District experienced technical issues that impacted 42,000 students on Friday. There was a coding error with KHSD’s system that forced students to reset their passwords.

Students received messages with password reset instructions. Instruction continued as students worked to log in. The district’s IT department was working to resolve the issue, according to KHSD.

The Kern High School District was working to get students logged in to continue instruction, but it is unclear if they were able to have every student reset their password.