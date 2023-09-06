BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The superintendent of the Kern High School District has announced his retirement next year.

Dr. Bryon Schaefer made the announcement at the Sept. 6 board meeting. Schaefer says he has submitted his resignation to the board of trustees, with an effective day of Feb. 1, 2024.

Schaefer said he plans to explore other opportunities and spend time with his family, including his granddaughter.

Dr. Schaefer has been with the district for 38 years, serving the last nine as superintendent. The board plans to hold a special meeting later this month to interview candidates for the superintendent job, and has a goal of making a decision in October.