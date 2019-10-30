KHSD suggesting no outdoor activities due to windy, dusty conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fall Festival scheduled for today at Shafter High School has been canceled due to strong winds and blowing dust, according to the Kern High School District.

Additionally, district School Support Services is suggesting no outdoor activities today because of weather conditions.

By 5 a.m., winds began picking up throughout Kern County, leading to increased risk of valley fever for people and pets. Gusts as high as 30 mph were expected.

A thick haze covered parts of Bakersfield, and it’s recommended to stay indoors if possible due to the poor air quality.