KHSD seeking substitute school bus driver candidates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is seeking substitute school bus driver and trainee candidates.

Those who apply must have a clean DMV (H-6) driving record, enjoy working with high school students, be willing to provide excellent customer service and be dependable and reliable, the district said.

Trainee wage is $16.02 for behind the wheel time only — classroom time is unpaid.

Successfully completing the driver training program could lead to substituting for the district as a school bus driver for $17.63 an hour.

For application information, call 827-3199.