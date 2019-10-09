KHSD says school sites could be impacted from possible PG&E power shutoff

The Kern High School District said it has been told by PG&E that some of their schools could be impacted within the next 36 to 48 hours by a possible planned power shutoff.

The district said it is closely monitoring the situation. Some of the schools in Bakersfield that could be affected include Liberty and Stockdale high schools.

“We have attempted to get more specific information from PG&E, but are being told that any of our school sites could be impacted over the next 36 to 48 hours — or may not be impacted at all,” said Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe-Clarke.

KHSD said if the district and/or school sites determine it is necessary to release students for the day due to a power outage, the following will occur:

An all-call notification will be sent to all parents.

Bus routes will be activated.