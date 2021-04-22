KHSD releases schedule of graduation ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a year full of lockdowns, restrictions and distance learning, Kern high school students will soon get the chance to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas.
The district has released a full schedule of graduations ceremonies, with the majority taking place on June 8 and 9.
Following is the list in order of when each ceremony will be held:
- June 1 — Occupational Center, 6 p.m. at Kern Agricultural Pavilion
- June 2 — Career Technical Education, 6 p.m. at CTEC Matrix Center
- June 7 — Mira Monte High, 8 p.m. at football stadium
- June 7 — Stockdale High, 8 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena
- June 8 — Continuation High Schools, 6 p.m. at Harvey Auditorium
- June 8 — East Bakersfield High, 2 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena
- June 8 — Frontier High, 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium
- June 8 — Highland High, 7 p.m. at Scotland Yard
- June 8 — Kern Valley High, 5 p.m. at football stadium
- June 8 — North High, 7 p.m. at Eliades Field
- June 8 — Ridgeview High, 8 p.m. at football stadium
- June 9 — Bakersfield High, 7:30 p.m. at Griffith Field
- June 9 — Centennial High, 7:30 p.m. at Golden Hawk Stadium
- June 9 — Foothill High, 7 p.m. at Ned Permenter Stadium
- June 9 — Independence High, 8 p.m. at Falcon Stadium
- June 9 — Liberty High, 8 p.m. at football stadium
- June 9 — Shafter High, 7:30 p.m. at north practice field
- June 9 — South High, 7 p.m. at South High grounds
- June 10 — Golden Valley High, 6:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
- June 10 — West High, 6 p.m. at Kilgore Stadium
- June 11 — Arvin High, 7:30 p.m. at Barle Stadium
- June 11 — Bakersfield Adult School, 7 p.m. at Harvey Auditorium
- June 16 — Workforce, 6 p.m. at Harvey Auditorium