KHSD reaches settlement in lawsuit involving former officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has settled a lawsuit filed a by a former district police officer who alleged two school administrators made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

The district agreed to pay Anthony McCarthy $225,000 to settle the case, according to a copy of the settlement agreement.

McCarthy attorney Jonny Hornberger said he was proud to represent McCarthy in this case.

“It took a lot of courage on his part and it’s a positive result,” said Hornberger, of Hershey Law, which has represented plaintiffs in areas throughout California.

District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said the district had no comment Monday.

In addition to the alleged unwanted advances, McCarthy, who is Black, also said multiple students and other district police officers used racial slurs against him when he began working for the district in May 2016. His employment ended in November.