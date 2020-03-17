KHSD providing free breakfast, lunch to all Kern County children starting Wednesday

The Kern High School District’s Nutrition Services Department has confirmed it will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18 during the school closures starting tomorrow.

The district said students can receive meals from any elementary or high school regardless of which district they attend through April 9. All schools operated by KHSD will serve “grab and go” meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students can either receive meals at a drive-thru location established at the bus-loading zone or walk to the pick-up location to receive lunch and breakfast for the following day.

If driving, the district asks that parents and students remain in their vehicles while Nutrition Services employees distribute meals to each child in the car.

Students need to be present to receive their meals, according to the district. Students who have special meal accommodations on file will need to communicate with the Nutrition Services office staff to confirm if they will pick up their meals daily.

For more information, call Nutrition Services at 661-827-3190.

Nutrition Services said it is working with the KHSD Transportation Department and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Transportation Department to distribute meals directly to the most vulnerable student population.

“We anticipate daily transporting meals to the homes of our students with disabilities, who typically have door-to-door transportation services,” KHSD said. “Each day, these students will receive lunch and breakfast for the following day.”