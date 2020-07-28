KHSD provides list of meal sites for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has provided a list of all the school sites that will be serving students free meals in the upcoming school year.

KHSD said students participating in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program will be able to receive free meals at the following locations during the 2020-21 school year:

Arvin High School, 900 Varsity Rd., Arvin

Bakersfield High School, 1241 G. St.

East High School, 2200 Quincy St.

Foothill High School, 501 Park Dr.

Golden Valley High School, 801 Hosking Ave.

Highland High School, 2900 Royal Scots Way

Independence High School, 8001 Old River Rd.

Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Road, Lake Isabella

Mira Monte High School, 1800 S Fairfax Rd.

North High School, 300 Galaxy Ave.

Ridgeview High School, 8501 Stine Rd.

Shafter High School, 526 Mannel Ave., Shafter

South High School, 1101 Planz Rd.

West High School, 1200 New Stine Rd.

ABLE, 501 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Nueva High School, 860 Palm Ave., Lamont

Tierra Del Sol High School, 3700 East Belle Terrace

Vista High School, 200 P St.

Vista West High School ,7115 Rosedale Hwy.

KHSD said more information about meal services will be provided in the near future.