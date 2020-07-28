KHSD provides list of meal sites for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has provided a list of all the school sites that will be serving students free meals in the upcoming school year.
KHSD said students participating in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program will be able to receive free meals at the following locations during the 2020-21 school year:
- Arvin High School, 900 Varsity Rd., Arvin
- Bakersfield High School, 1241 G. St.
- East High School, 2200 Quincy St.
- Foothill High School, 501 Park Dr.
- Golden Valley High School, 801 Hosking Ave.
- Highland High School, 2900 Royal Scots Way
- Independence High School, 8001 Old River Rd.
- Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Road, Lake Isabella
- Mira Monte High School, 1800 S Fairfax Rd.
- North High School, 300 Galaxy Ave.
- Ridgeview High School, 8501 Stine Rd.
- Shafter High School, 526 Mannel Ave., Shafter
- South High School, 1101 Planz Rd.
- West High School, 1200 New Stine Rd.
- ABLE, 501 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.
- Nueva High School, 860 Palm Ave., Lamont
- Tierra Del Sol High School, 3700 East Belle Terrace
- Vista High School, 200 P St.
- Vista West High School ,7115 Rosedale Hwy.
KHSD said more information about meal services will be provided in the near future.