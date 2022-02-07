KHSD prepares for report on school start times bill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state bill meant to give kids a little extra time in the morning may have unintended consequences for schools in Kern County.

State Bill 328 adjusts the earliest possible start times for California schools to 8:00 a.m. for middle schools and 8:30 a.m. for high schools. The legislation, passed back in 2019, is set to go into effect this summer. It was intended to combat the effects of sleep deprivation in school-age kids, but educators in Kern County worry about the impact the bill could have on the county’s school system.

Jeremy Adams, a teacher at Bakersfield High School, says the Kern High School District — which must stagger start times because of the availability of school buses — could see some extremely adjusted schedules.

“It’s now going to force half of the (KHSD) high schools to a start time of 9:20,” Adams said. “You’re not ending your day until 4:20 or 4:30.”

KHSD associate superintendent Michael Zulfa is set to deliver a report on the bill at Monday’s KHSD board meeting. Adams expects the report to look at teacher and administrator workloads and challenges parents face getting their children to school on time.

Adams says he’s seen some support for delaying S.B. 328’s implementation, but hasn’t yet seen any coordinated effort by educators or districts across the state to do so.