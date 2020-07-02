KHSD PEAAK Award winners announced in virtual ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School may be out for the summer, but Wednesday was an opportunity for students and their hard work shine.

The Kern High School District hosted the 2020 PEAAK Awards online. The 10th annual event promotes excellence in activities and athletics within the district.

Hundreds of students are recognized in dozens of categories covering everything from athletics to music and more.

LIST OF NOMINEES AND WINNERS (winners in italics):

Greatest Community Supporter

K&S Food Store-Kuljit S. Ghuman

Mike and Claudia Stepanovich

Tom and Kenelee Henderson, Kern Robotics

Valley Strong Credit Union

Most Inspirational Award

Evan Burkhart- Stockdale High School

Isiah De Los Santos- Bakersfield High School

Jobe Jackson- Independence High School

Josiah Hill- Bakersfield High School

Joy O’Hara’s Class- Foothill High School

Keyla Tamayo Lopez- Golden Valley High School

Rebel ASB- South High School

EBHS Girls Basketball- East Bakersfield High School

Best Editing in Video/Film

(Individual and/or Group)

Alicia J Rizer- ROC

Ethan Campbell, Jonathan Muro, AJ Rizer- ROC

Stockdale Athletic Leadership Class- Stockdale

High School

Outstanding Leadership

Evan Burkhart- Stockdale High School

Frenchie Nieva- Independence High School

Gerald De Jesus- Ridgeview High School

Jose Landin- Frontier High School

Leauauna Laulu- West High School

Logan Hammond- Bakersfield High School

Lydon Olivares- Kern Valley High School

Women’s Empowerment Day- Liberty High School

Scholar Female Artist

Alexia Ruiz- East Bakersfield High School

Anastasia Rimer- Bakersfield High School

Erica Reed- Bakersfield High School

Nicole Chang- Stockdale High School

Talia Mickelsen- Bakersfield High School

Scholar Male Artist

Joshaua Jimenez- Bakersfield High School

Greatest Comeback

Foothill Trojans Marching Band- Foothill High School

Stockdale Football- Stockdale High School

Most Memorable Moment

ASB/Leadership- South High School

Everardo Rueda- Golden Valley High School

Foothill Boys Soccer Team- Foothill High School

Independence High School Boys Basketball- Independence High School

North Star Chamber Singers- North High School

Wrestling Team- North High School

Best Example of Sportsmanship

Garrett Fletcher- Frontier High School

Dominick Leon- Golden Valley High School

Best Male Athlete (Junior or Senior)

Andres Meza- Foothill High School

Antoine (AJ) Cleveland Jr- Highland High School

Javier Ocampo- North High School

Josiah Hill- Bakersfield High School

Adrian Hodges- Golden Valley High School

Nick Salas- Highland High School

Shabazz Muhammad- Highland High School

Best Female Athlete

Aliana Lefotu- Golden Valley High School

Alyssa Valdivia- Frontier High School

Ava Palm- Bakersfield High School

Emily Hernandez- Mira Monte High School

Gianna Valenti- Centennial High School

Jaleesa Caroccio- Liberty High School

Kami Marion- Stockdale High School

Samantha Perez- Mira Monte High School

Sydney Hornbuckle- Stockdale High School

Taylor Linzie- Bakersfield High School

Best Public Event or Competition (Group)

Dick Graves Swimming Relays- Centennial High School

ROC SkillsUSA Chapter- ROC

Stockdale Virtual Enterprise Team- Stockdale High

School

We the People- Golden Valley High School

Best Student-Produced News Broadcast

93 Rebel News- South High School

EBTV News- East Bakersfield High School

LHS News Team- Liberty High School

News From the Nest- Independence High School

Viking Vizion- West High School

Scholar Vocalist

Bailey Cabrera- Ridgeview High School

Gian Lazo- Centennial High School

Madeline Miranda- Bakersfield High School

Ruby Benitez- North High School

Best Female Student Athlete

Hailee Julius- Independence High School

Haley Obenshain- Stockdale High School

Juliette Blalock- Bakersfield High School

Lauren Hamilton- Stockdale High School

Sofia Bernal Ramirez- Golden Valley High School

Best Male Student Athlete

Journey Williams- West High School

Angel Manzo- Foothill High School

Ased Adus- Ridgeview High School

Jaden Sanchez- Bakersfield High School

Adham Maher- Stockdale High School

Athletic Play of the Year

Judy Pulido- Arvin High School

Gianna Valenti- Centennial High School

Gil Medina- Arvin High School

Jack Kaiser and Loren Johnson- Stockdale High School

Jose Campos- Golden Valley High School

Julianna Alexander- Centennial High School

Best In Art (Individual and/or Group)

Alexia Ruiz- East Bakersfield High School

Angie Valenzuela- ROC

CVHS Art Students- Alt Ed: Central, Nueva, TDS, Vista,

Vista West

Hannah Hurst- Stockdale High School

Highland Art Club- Highland High School

Katelyn Hinkle- Bakersfield High School

Victor Cervantes- Bakersfield High School

Best in Photography

AJ Rizer- ROC

Taylor Jones- Ridgeview High School

Jermari Terrell- Ridgeview High School

Erubiel Monterrosa Romero- ROC

Gabriana Santos- ROC

Landon Snyder- ROC

Savannah Duarte- ROC

Stockdale Athletic Leadership Class- Stockdale High

School

Outstanding Small Ensemble

BHS Chamber Choir- Bakersfield High School

Centennial Chamber Singers- Centennial High School

North Chamber Singers- North High School

North Jazz Ensemble- North High School

Stockdale Advanced Women’s Ensemble- Stockdale High

School

Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance

Arvin Treble Choir- Arvin High School

BHS Treble Choir- Bakersfield High School

Centennial Treble Choir- Centennial High School

East Bakersfield Bass Choir- East Bakersfield High School

Foothill Treble Choir- Foothill High School

North Bass Choir- North High School

Los Liones Mariachi- Mira Monte High School

Tradition of Excellence

BHS Girls Basketball Team- Bakersfield High School

Golden Valley Color Guard Team- Golden Valley High

School

Independence Basketball Team- Independence High

School

Jasmine Garza- Independence High School

Javier Ocampo- North High School

MMHS Varsity Volleyball- Mira Monte High School

Rebel BSU- South High School

RHS ASB- Ridgeview High School

RHS Girls Wrestling- Ridgeview High School

South High Rebel MARCA Club- South High School

Stockdale Girls Softball- Stockdale High School

IHS Women’s Track and Field- Independence High School

NHS Varsity Wrestling Team- North High School

Scholastic Team of the Year

RHS Girls Tennis- Ridgeview High School

Stockdale Girls Tennis- Stockdale High School

Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance

BHS Chorale- Bakersfield High School

Centennial Concert Choir- Centennial High School

Foothill Chamber Choir- Foothill High School

Frontier Advanced Women’s Ensemble- Frontier High

School

RHS Concert Choir- Ridgeview High School

Scholar Photographer

Jordan Branscum- Ridgeview High School

Best News Story

Danielle Smith- Ridgeview High School

Raul Padilla Jr.- Ridgeview High School

Best Community Service Project

BHS Ecology Club- Bakersfield High School

IHS Dime Wars- Independence High School

RHS ASB- Ridgeview High School

Ryan Ventura, Jonathan Muro, Allen Medellin: “Change

for Change”-ROC

South High Rebel MARCA Club- South High School

Stockdale Celebrity Reader Program- Stockdale High

School

The WHS Caregivers- West High School

Veteran’s Appreciation Day- Liberty High School

YES! (Youth Empowering Success!)- Bakersfield High

School

Best Front Page

Centennial- Hawk Eye- Centennial High School

Independence High School Boys Basketball Team- Independence High School

Pack News- Ridgeview High School

The Blue and White- Bakersfield High School

Best in Film/Video (Individual and/or Group)

Michael Heinlin- Stockdale High School

Daniel Josiah Valenzuela- Ridgeview High School

Erubiel Monterrosa Romero- ROC

Gavin Mundschau- Golden Valley High School

Ingrid Sundby- Liberty High School

Presley Foster, Ethan Tapia, Oscar Lucio, Billy McGruderROC

Savanah Rodriguez, Marley Breeding, Kyla Breeding, and

Taylor Russell: 8DazeAWeek- ROC

Best Cheering Section

EBHS Blade Band- East Bakersfield High School

Maroon Goons- Independence High School

Pack City- Ridgeview High School

Pat-Riot Crew- Liberty High School

Stockdale Black Hole- Stockdale High School

KHSD Superintendents Ambassador Award

Centennial Robotics (The CyberHawks)- Centennial High

School

Lydon Olivares- Kern Valley High School

Taylor Linzie- Bakersfield High School

YES! Youth Empowering Success!- Bakersfield High

School

Kern High Network Cup

Ridgeview High School