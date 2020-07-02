KHSD PEAAK Award winners announced in virtual ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School may be out for the summer, but Wednesday was an opportunity for students and their hard work shine.
The Kern High School District hosted the 2020 PEAAK Awards online. The 10th annual event promotes excellence in activities and athletics within the district.
Hundreds of students are recognized in dozens of categories covering everything from athletics to music and more.
LIST OF NOMINEES AND WINNERS (winners in italics):
Greatest Community Supporter
K&S Food Store-Kuljit S. Ghuman
Mike and Claudia Stepanovich
Tom and Kenelee Henderson, Kern Robotics
Valley Strong Credit Union
Most Inspirational Award
Evan Burkhart- Stockdale High School
Isiah De Los Santos- Bakersfield High School
Jobe Jackson- Independence High School
Josiah Hill- Bakersfield High School
Joy O’Hara’s Class- Foothill High School
Keyla Tamayo Lopez- Golden Valley High School
Rebel ASB- South High School
EBHS Girls Basketball- East Bakersfield High School
Best Editing in Video/Film
(Individual and/or Group)
Alicia J Rizer- ROC
Ethan Campbell, Jonathan Muro, AJ Rizer- ROC
Stockdale Athletic Leadership Class- Stockdale
High School
Outstanding Leadership
Evan Burkhart- Stockdale High School
Frenchie Nieva- Independence High School
Gerald De Jesus- Ridgeview High School
Jose Landin- Frontier High School
Leauauna Laulu- West High School
Logan Hammond- Bakersfield High School
Lydon Olivares- Kern Valley High School
Women’s Empowerment Day- Liberty High School
Scholar Female Artist
Alexia Ruiz- East Bakersfield High School
Anastasia Rimer- Bakersfield High School
Erica Reed- Bakersfield High School
Nicole Chang- Stockdale High School
Talia Mickelsen- Bakersfield High School
Scholar Male Artist
Joshaua Jimenez- Bakersfield High School
Greatest Comeback
Foothill Trojans Marching Band- Foothill High School
Stockdale Football- Stockdale High School
Most Memorable Moment
ASB/Leadership- South High School
Everardo Rueda- Golden Valley High School
Foothill Boys Soccer Team- Foothill High School
Independence High School Boys Basketball- Independence High School
North Star Chamber Singers- North High School
Wrestling Team- North High School
Best Example of Sportsmanship
Garrett Fletcher- Frontier High School
Dominick Leon- Golden Valley High School
Best Male Athlete (Junior or Senior)
Andres Meza- Foothill High School
Antoine (AJ) Cleveland Jr- Highland High School
Javier Ocampo- North High School
Josiah Hill- Bakersfield High School
Adrian Hodges- Golden Valley High School
Nick Salas- Highland High School
Shabazz Muhammad- Highland High School
Best Female Athlete
Aliana Lefotu- Golden Valley High School
Alyssa Valdivia- Frontier High School
Ava Palm- Bakersfield High School
Emily Hernandez- Mira Monte High School
Gianna Valenti- Centennial High School
Jaleesa Caroccio- Liberty High School
Kami Marion- Stockdale High School
Samantha Perez- Mira Monte High School
Sydney Hornbuckle- Stockdale High School
Taylor Linzie- Bakersfield High School
Best Public Event or Competition (Group)
Dick Graves Swimming Relays- Centennial High School
ROC SkillsUSA Chapter- ROC
Stockdale Virtual Enterprise Team- Stockdale High
School
We the People- Golden Valley High School
Best Student-Produced News Broadcast
93 Rebel News- South High School
EBTV News- East Bakersfield High School
LHS News Team- Liberty High School
News From the Nest- Independence High School
Viking Vizion- West High School
Scholar Vocalist
Bailey Cabrera- Ridgeview High School
Gian Lazo- Centennial High School
Madeline Miranda- Bakersfield High School
Ruby Benitez- North High School
Best Female Student Athlete
Hailee Julius- Independence High School
Haley Obenshain- Stockdale High School
Juliette Blalock- Bakersfield High School
Lauren Hamilton- Stockdale High School
Sofia Bernal Ramirez- Golden Valley High School
Best Male Student Athlete
Journey Williams- West High School
Angel Manzo- Foothill High School
Ased Adus- Ridgeview High School
Jaden Sanchez- Bakersfield High School
Adham Maher- Stockdale High School
Athletic Play of the Year
Judy Pulido- Arvin High School
Gianna Valenti- Centennial High School
Gil Medina- Arvin High School
Jack Kaiser and Loren Johnson- Stockdale High School
Jose Campos- Golden Valley High School
Julianna Alexander- Centennial High School
Best In Art (Individual and/or Group)
Alexia Ruiz- East Bakersfield High School
Angie Valenzuela- ROC
CVHS Art Students- Alt Ed: Central, Nueva, TDS, Vista,
Vista West
Hannah Hurst- Stockdale High School
Highland Art Club- Highland High School
Katelyn Hinkle- Bakersfield High School
Victor Cervantes- Bakersfield High School
Best in Photography
AJ Rizer- ROC
Taylor Jones- Ridgeview High School
Jermari Terrell- Ridgeview High School
Erubiel Monterrosa Romero- ROC
Gabriana Santos- ROC
Landon Snyder- ROC
Savannah Duarte- ROC
Stockdale Athletic Leadership Class- Stockdale High
School
Outstanding Small Ensemble
BHS Chamber Choir- Bakersfield High School
Centennial Chamber Singers- Centennial High School
North Chamber Singers- North High School
North Jazz Ensemble- North High School
Stockdale Advanced Women’s Ensemble- Stockdale High
School
Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance
Arvin Treble Choir- Arvin High School
BHS Treble Choir- Bakersfield High School
Centennial Treble Choir- Centennial High School
East Bakersfield Bass Choir- East Bakersfield High School
Foothill Treble Choir- Foothill High School
North Bass Choir- North High School
Los Liones Mariachi- Mira Monte High School
Tradition of Excellence
BHS Girls Basketball Team- Bakersfield High School
Golden Valley Color Guard Team- Golden Valley High
School
Independence Basketball Team- Independence High
School
Jasmine Garza- Independence High School
Javier Ocampo- North High School
MMHS Varsity Volleyball- Mira Monte High School
Rebel BSU- South High School
RHS ASB- Ridgeview High School
RHS Girls Wrestling- Ridgeview High School
South High Rebel MARCA Club- South High School
Stockdale Girls Softball- Stockdale High School
IHS Women’s Track and Field- Independence High School
NHS Varsity Wrestling Team- North High School
Scholastic Team of the Year
RHS Girls Tennis- Ridgeview High School
Stockdale Girls Tennis- Stockdale High School
Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance
BHS Chorale- Bakersfield High School
Centennial Concert Choir- Centennial High School
Foothill Chamber Choir- Foothill High School
Frontier Advanced Women’s Ensemble- Frontier High
School
RHS Concert Choir- Ridgeview High School
Scholar Photographer
Jordan Branscum- Ridgeview High School
Best News Story
Danielle Smith- Ridgeview High School
Raul Padilla Jr.- Ridgeview High School
Best Community Service Project
BHS Ecology Club- Bakersfield High School
IHS Dime Wars- Independence High School
RHS ASB- Ridgeview High School
Ryan Ventura, Jonathan Muro, Allen Medellin: “Change
for Change”-ROC
South High Rebel MARCA Club- South High School
Stockdale Celebrity Reader Program- Stockdale High
School
The WHS Caregivers- West High School
Veteran’s Appreciation Day- Liberty High School
YES! (Youth Empowering Success!)- Bakersfield High
School
Best Front Page
Centennial- Hawk Eye- Centennial High School
Independence High School Boys Basketball Team- Independence High School
Pack News- Ridgeview High School
The Blue and White- Bakersfield High School
Best in Film/Video (Individual and/or Group)
Michael Heinlin- Stockdale High School
Daniel Josiah Valenzuela- Ridgeview High School
Erubiel Monterrosa Romero- ROC
Gavin Mundschau- Golden Valley High School
Ingrid Sundby- Liberty High School
Presley Foster, Ethan Tapia, Oscar Lucio, Billy McGruderROC
Savanah Rodriguez, Marley Breeding, Kyla Breeding, and
Taylor Russell: 8DazeAWeek- ROC
Best Cheering Section
EBHS Blade Band- East Bakersfield High School
Maroon Goons- Independence High School
Pack City- Ridgeview High School
Pat-Riot Crew- Liberty High School
Stockdale Black Hole- Stockdale High School
KHSD Superintendents Ambassador Award
Centennial Robotics (The CyberHawks)- Centennial High
School
Lydon Olivares- Kern Valley High School
Taylor Linzie- Bakersfield High School
YES! Youth Empowering Success!- Bakersfield High
School
Kern High Network Cup
Ridgeview High School