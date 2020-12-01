Coronavirus
KHSD pausing in-person instruction, activities by end of Wednesday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has announced it will pause in-person instruction as well as athletics and activities by the end of the day on Wednesday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Distance learning and virtual support services for all students will remain in effect until it’s safe and appropriate to resume in-person instruction, supports and services, the district said.

Daily distance learning and support services will be provided to all students from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with additional support time available between 1:30-3 p.m. Daily meal service to students will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. on all comprehensive high school campuses as well as at Nueva Continuation High School.

Meals will be available at Arvin High School daily from 4:30-6 p.m., according to KHSD.

The Bakersfield City School District has already suspended in-person instruction and activities on campuses as of last week.

