KHSD only allowed to have home team fans at games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Public Health informed KHSD today that only home team fans are allowed to attend games. When reached for comment, Public Health said they are enforcing updated “state guidelines.” We have posted their full statement below.

Statement from Kern County Public Health:

“The state has indicated that a limited number of observers for age-appropriate supervision are the only spectators allowed at sport competitions. Competitions are currently limited to intra-county teams or teams from bordering counties. This is a state ruling, not a ruling made by Kern County Public Health. Our role continues to be to educate and support our businesses and schools during this pandemic. We listen to our community’s concerns with the state-issued guidance and advocate on their behalf, providing that feedback to the state.”