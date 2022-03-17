BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Kern High School District held a beam signing ceremony Thursday for the new Del Oro High School.

The district posted photos to social media showing staff members and construction personnel etch their names onto the beams.

The ceremony marked a construction milestone for the school site which will soon become the 19th in the district.

The construction of the new school is paid in part through Measure K, a bond measure passed by Kern County voters in 2016.

Del Oro High School is set to open in August on East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road.