KHSD offers free summer meals for children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern High School District is providing free summer meals to children ages 2-18 beginning on Monday June 1, through Thursday July 9.

According to the school district, the KHSD Nutrition Services will provide grab and go meals between the hours of 10:00 am and 11:30 am, Monday through Thursday at the following meal distribution sites:

• Arvin High School Mira Monte High School

• Bakersfield High School North High School

• East Bakersfield High School Nueva High School

• Frontier High School Ridgeview High School

• Golden Valley High School Shafter High School

• Highland High School South High School

• Independence High School Stockdale High School

• Kern Valley High School West High School



The sites designated to serve dinner during meal distribution times during the school year will continue to serve dinner during the summer, said KHSD.

The school district mentioned KHSD will be ending bus route curbside services during the summer session. The last day for curbside meal bus services will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020