KHSD moving forward with bringing more students back to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District said Thursday it will bring more students back to school in the coming weeks after returning at-risk students last week.

Distance learning will remain an option, but for those who want to return to in-person instruction the district laid out the following timeline:

April 6 — all mild-to-moderate students with disabilities who have not yet returned, remaining ROC/CTEC students.

April 12 — all seniors at all school sites.

April 21 — all freshman at all school sites.

April 28 — all sophomores and juniors at all school sites.

Students will continue to receive free meal service through daily grab-and-go meals on campus or drive-through distribution, the district said. Daily health screenings, hand hygiene, face coverings and physical distancing will continue to be followed.