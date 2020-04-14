KHSD looking to purchase vacant property next to Mira Monte for new ag facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is looking to purchase a piece of land adjacent to Mira Monte High School for construction of a new ag facility for the district.

Scott Cole, deputy superintendent of business, said Mira Monte competed for and was awarded a California Career Technical Education Grant to construct an ag building and farm.

To accommodate this, the district is negotiating the purchase of an 17-acre property located northwest of S. Fairfax at E. Wilson Road, adjacent to the school.

Cole said the new facility will be an expansion of KHSD’s ag program. Students will be able to house their ag projects at Mira Monte instead of at the Regional Occupational Center or the district ag farm, Cole said.

In addition, the new facility will expand Mira Monte’s ag program to include horticulture.

“It will provide students greater access to the ag program, allowing more students to participate in the program and will provide additional learning opportunities for students in a program that is in high demand at Mira Monte High School,” Cole said.

An environmental assessment of the property has been completed by Soils Engineering Inc., and a report for the assessment is soon expected to be up for review.

A public notice of the 30-day period is expected to be approved by the KHSD Board of Trustees at tonight’s meeting, with the review period starting Thursday and ending in a public hearing on May 4.

Once the district has received community input, Cole said the district will submit the report and public comments to the California Department of Education and request final approval.

Once the district gets the approval, Cole said they will purchase the property from Fairfax Holdings LP and submit plans to the state Division of the State Architect.

“We would expect approval of plans from DSA approximately one year after submission,” Cole said. “Construction would begin approximately three to six months after we receive approval.”

Tonight’s KHSD board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the district office, located at 5801 Sundale Ave.