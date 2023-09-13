BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has announced it will give preference to current employees who apply for the district’s superintendent position.

Current Superintendent Bryon Schaefer recently announced he will retire next year, in February of 2024.

At least two community organizations are pleading with the district to conduct a nationwide search to replace Schaefer, saying it would be in the best interest of the students and would give a Hispanic or African American candidate a better chance to take office. The KHSD currently has a majority Hispanic student population.

However, the five members of the board of directors firmly rejected that idea, arguing that it is better to give preference to local district employees.

The district will begin interviewing candidates later this month.