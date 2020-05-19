KHSD investigating TikTok video allegedly showing Frontier High student in blackface, posting racist comments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is investigating following accusations that two girls from Frontier High School posted a video Sunday on TikTok in which one of them wears blackface and writes racist comments.

One of the teens posted an apology shortly after the videos began circulating. It said, “This video was a horrible joke that was not meant to hurt anyone.”

On Monday, a KHSD spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation but they had no new information to release.

The students’ identities are not being released because they are minors.