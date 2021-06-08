KHSD hosting 3 public forums on proposed boundary changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is hosting three public forums this month regarding proposed boundary changes due to the opening of Del Oro High School.

The district said a citizens committee has been working since April to revise the attendance boundaries. The new boundaries will go into effect in August 2022, when Del Oro High School opens its doors at East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road for an initial phase of freshman and sophomore students.

KHSD said proposals for the new boundaries may affect eighth and ninth-graders in the 2021-22 school year and many of its current high schools as it tries to shift students from other schools over to Del Oro and relieve crowding in the district.

The community will be able to review the proposed boundary maps and provide input at any of the three forums, all of which take place from 7-9 p.m.. Here is the forum schedule:

June 15: West High School, 1200 New Stine Road

West High School, 1200 New Stine Road June 22: Foothill High School, 501 Park Drive

Foothill High School, 501 Park Drive June 29: Golden Valley High School, 800 Hosking Road

To view the proposed boundary maps or for more information, visit kernhigh.org.