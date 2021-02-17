KHSD hopes to begin bringing students back to campus starting in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some students in the Kern High School District could be brought back to campus starting in March.

Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said the district has begun the process of completing a Safe Schools for All Safety Review that he hopes will be approved by the state in the first week of March. Once it’s approved, he believes the district can begin bringing students back to campus.

During a special board of trustees meeting this morning, Schaefer recommended that the board approve the return of student athletes in boys and girls golf, tennis, track and field as well as swimming, as those sports can be accommodated in a safe manner.

The district also plans to begin preparing for competition for softball and baseball athletes as soon as possible after the safety review has been approved.

Schaefer said the district would need to start with a reduced number of athletes.

Schaefer also recommended that students with disabilities, English learners and at-risk/high-need students such as foster and homeless youth, and CTEC/ROTC students be brought back to campus for in-person learning as soon as possible once the safety review is approved or if is allowed by state reopening criteria.

“We believe we can safely get our student athletes back to conditioning in the listed sports and our most at-risk students back to class once our Safe Schools for All review is approved by the state in the first week of March,” Schaefer said.

The board of trustees unanimously approved the recommendations as part of two motions.

The district said it is currently determining the number of student athletes who want to participate and which coaches would be available.

Student athletes were temporarily able to come back to campus last October for conditioning. Between Oct. 28 and Dec. 2, KHSD said there were 20 days of conditioning in sports such as football, tennis and volleyball with around 2,400 students participating.

During that time, the district said it quarantined 95 student athletes, of which 22 tested positive for COVID-19.