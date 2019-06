Some Kern High School District students were honored for going above and beyond during the school year.

KHSD hosted its 9th Annual PEAAK Awards on Wednesday at the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School.

PEAAK stands for Promoting Excellence in Athletics and Activities in Kern.

This year, about 1,000 students were recognized in 35 different categories.

17 News Sports Director Nick James presented the 2019 PEAAK Best Male Athlete Awards to Shafter High School quarterback, Alex Aguilar.