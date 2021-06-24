KHSD honors 134 students with Superintendent’s First In Class Award

More than 100 students at schools throughout the Kern High School District are receiving the 2021 Superintendent’s First In Class Award — an esteemed honor that comes with a bonus.

KHSD has been honoring students with the Superintendent’s First in Class Award since 2006 for those who have achieved the highest cumulative grade point average in their school’s graduating class. Each recipient receives a commemorative plaque and a $500 scholarship.

“This accomplishment is one of the most remarkable feats in all of education.” said Dr. Bryon Schaefer, KHSD

Superintendent. “The competition for this award is extremely intense and demands excellence throughout a four-year gauntlet of increasingly rigorous mental, physical, and emotional challenges,”

KHSD has made this possible by teaming up with local organizations and businesses including: Chevron, Valley Strong Credit Union, Louis and Sheryl Barbich and Ordiz-Melby Architects, Inc., Price Disposal, Inc., Robert Moss, Architectural Specialties, and Secure Systems.

You can watch the full award ceremony on YouTube here.

Here is a full list of the student recipients:

Omar Ahumada – East Bakersfield High School

Redwan Ali – Independence High School

Leonel Avalos – Shafter High School

Harman Bal – Highland High School

Mary Ball – Liberty High School

Karen Garcia Barbosa – East Bakersfield High School

Desirae Beilby – Independence High School

Gurleen Bhangoo – Ridgeview High School

Harjot Bhari – Stockdale High School

Bryn Bowser – Centennial High School

Ishaan Brar – Stockdale High School

Juliana Bush – Shafter High School

Jasanpreet Brar – Ridgeview High School

Paige Camarillo – Liberty High School

Jayden Canales – Highland High School

Gabriel Capulong – Stockdale High School

Isabella Caputo – Bakersfield High School

Nafisa Cassim – Stockdale High School

Joseph Cestone – Ridgeview High School

Ryan Chon – Stockdale High School

Yaser Cisneros – Highland High School

Jason Clark – Frontier High School

Ethan Conner – Centennial High School

Brett Crosby – Liberty High School

Dylan Davis – North High School

Adam Del Rio – Liberty High School

Shivreet Dhillon – Independence High School

Tristin Diaz – Frontier High School

Jennifer Diaz-Salazar – South High School

Harper Dougherty – Frontier High School

Jake Doughtery – Centennial High School

Nicole Enriquez – Liberty High School

Kevin Esparza – Ridgeview High School

Trixie Espinoza – Ridgeview High School

Abigail Freeman – Foothill High School

Mier Fu – Stockdale High School

Estefany Garcia – East Bakersfield High School

Jeremiah Garing – Frontier High School

Daphne Gomez – Mira Monte High School

Vandita Gorla – Stockdale High School

Magdalena Gutierrez – East Bakersfield High School

Noah Hall – Bakersfield High School

Spencer Hansen – Kern Valley High School

Baraq Hasan – Ridgeview High School

Noah Hawkins – Frontier High School

Guadalupe Hernandez – Independence High School

Jeremiah Herring – Independence High School

Reese Hodgson – Liberty High School

Emma Hudnall – Centennial High School

Victoria Huley – Highland High School

Griffin Hurts – Stockdale High School

Alexis Javier – East Bakersfield High School

Kimberly Jensen – Centennial High School

Zackary Jones – West High School

Georges Kakajian – Stockdale High School

Sahil King – Ridgeview High School

Harsvir Kaur – Ridgeview High School

Jaskaranjeet Kaur – Ridgeview High School

Jasmeet Kaur – Ridgeview High School

Rajwant Kaur – Ridgeview High School

Ian Kim – Stockdale High School

Jazmyn Kizziar – Highland High School

Derek Klopstein – Centennial High School

Brianna Kong – Stockdale High School

Snehal Kumar – Liberty High School

Landen Kurtz – Independence High School

Anna Langer – Centennial High School

Isaac Larroque – Ridgeview High School

Christopher Le – Stockdale High School

Matthew Lee – Centennial High School

Shanon Lee – Stockdale High School

Kyle Christopher Lim – Stockdale High School

Jordan Losa – Frontier High School

Emily Lun – Ridgeview High School

Madeline Mai – Liberty High School

Nathaniel Mata – Ridgeview High School

Monika Mckenna – Bakersfield High School

Kaitlyn McKnight – Bakersfield High School

Jackson Meadors – Liberty High School

Samantha Medina – Golden Valley High School

Sara Mendoza – Frontier High School

Esmeralda Menjivar – Stockdale High School

Samantha Aguilar Morales – Golden Valley High School

Jhovani Gallardo Moreno – Arvin High School

Sam Mourtzanos – Stockdale High School

Blake Muxlow – Stockdale High School

Thalia Nguyen – Frontier High School

John Daniel Norombaba – Frontier High School

Aubrey Olsen – Independence High School

Nicholas Oscarson – Liberty High School

Arpita Padhy – Centennial High School

Diana Palezyan – Highland High School

Parneet Pannu – Ridgeview High School

Noel Machuca Paredes – East Bakersfield High School

Chris Erik Paylaga – Frontier High School

Ava Perry – Liberty High School

John Ramos – Frontier High School

Cole Rangel – Stockdale High School

Kaleigh Ray – Frontier High School

Spencer Reed – Frontier High School

Bricen Rigby – Liberty High School

Gissel Ventura Rivas – East Bakersfield High School

Andre Josh Rivera – Liberty High School

Joseph Rivera – Liberty High School

Noah Roberts – Stockdale High School

Rocio Robles – South High School

Luke Romanini – Bakersfield High School

Betzabet Zarate Romero – Centennial High School

Lauren Samaniego – Frontier High School

Mariano Santillano – East Bakersfield High School

Kasturi Sharma – Stockdale High School

Asneh Singh – Stockdale High School

Gurvir Singh – Ridgeview High School

Josephine Spencer – Liberty High School

Neeraj Thiagarajan – Centennial High School

Hailey Tholl – Independence High School

Aaron Joshua Tolentino – Frontier High School

Caitlyn Tran – Highland High School

Ty Trowbridge – Centennial High School

Payton Turk – Liberty High School

Mikaela Vargas – Highland High School

Ariel Villaroya – Foothill High School

Shelby Wagoner – Liberty High School

Heman Wahi – Liberty High School

Isadora Watt – Bakersfield High School

Megan Wegis – Frontier High School

Boston Whitaker – Independence High School

Ravidu Wijesekare – Stockdale High School

Stafford Williams – Ridgeview High School

Emilee Wilson – Liberty High School

Elyse Wong – Bakersfield High School

Jean Yuan – Stockdale High School

Gina Yum – Liberty High School

Jose Zamora – Independence High School