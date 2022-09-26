BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three students are confirmed to have overdosed on opioids at North High School. Friday, dozens of parents pick up their children amid the rumors of another overdose.

Many parents said they are concerned about their kids’s safety and that the school isn’t doing enough to keep kids safe. They said during Tuesday’s parent’s meeting, their questions better be answered.

“I don’t think they’ve done enough,” said JW Owens, a concerned parents. “It’s a problem here in California, so they should have been checking on this way before the problem came to the school.”

Tuesday’s parent meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the O’Neill Hall at North High School. Officials with the Kern County High School District said the meeting is a presentation for parents about the dangers of drugs, warning signs and available community resources. Administrators, interventionists and law enforcement will be presenting, according to KHSD.

“The Kern High School District understands the seriousness of the evolving opioid crisis impacting the country, communities and schools,” KHSD officials said in a statement. “Last year, the District took a proactive approach to train its school nurses and school police officers in the use of Narcan. As a result, District nurses and police officers have already saved lives on campuses, having administered Narcan five times at District schools this year.”

KHSD outlined the steps it is taking to prevent opioid overdoses.