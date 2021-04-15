KHSD holding virtual Teacher Information Nights next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is holding virtual Teacher Information Nights next week to meet potential job candidates.

The first sessions will be held from 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. on April 20, with more sessions being held at the same times on April 27. Candidates will be able to learn about open positions and the application process, do interviews and more.

The district says they’re looking to hire more than 200 teachers in all subject areas, including special education and career technical education.

For more information or to sign up for one of the sessions, visit TeachBakersfield.com.