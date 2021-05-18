KHSD holding groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for next high school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is preparing to begin the construction of its next school.

The district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for Del Oro High School. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the northeast corner of E. Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road.

The ceremony will include guest speakers such as Superintendent Bryon Schaefer, board president Jeff Flores and Del Oro High School Principal Gail Bentley, who will announce the school colors and mascot.

Congressman David Valadao’s office will also present the school with the American flag, according to KHSD.

Del Oro High School is the district’s 19th comprehensive school. It is scheduled to open in August 2022 with an initial phase of freshmen and sophomore students.

Built on 58 acres, the district said it will include new state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three- court gym and 2,500-seat stadium as well as a 600-seat performing arts center.

The construction of the new school is paid in part through Measure K, a bond measure passed by Kern County voters in 2016.